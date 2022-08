Six Chareidi women were mugged in the last two weeks on the streets of Bnei Brak by a motorcyclist who followed them, grabbed their purses, and sped away.

A woman who was mugged on Wednesday evening tried to resist and was violently attacked by the perpetrator. She required medical attention afterward for mild injuries.

Shomrim volunteers went to all six incident scenes to collect evidence and speak to witnesses in an attempt to identify the perpetrator.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)