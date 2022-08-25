UPDATE: Judge Orders Release Of Redacted Trump Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit

A federal magistrate judge has ordered the unsealing of a redacted affidavit laying out the Justice Department’s evidence for the Aug. 8 search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into mishandling of classified information, theft of government records and obstruction of justice.

Judge Bruce Reinhart instructed prosecutors to make the partially-obscured document public on the court’s docket by noon Friday.

The Justice Department resisted making even a redacted version of the affidavit public, warning that any acceptable redactions would be so extensive as to render the document meaningless. It’s unclear whether the department will seek to appeal the order.

Reinhart’s order came after Justice Department attorneys proposed redactions earlier Thursday to the secret document that justified the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month, attempting to comply with a court order that may result in making some portions of it public.

(AP)