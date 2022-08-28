TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Machpud Is Hospitalized

HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Machpud, the Gaavad of Badatz Yoreh Deah, was hospitalized on Motzei Shabbos.

Rav Machpud, 81, is also the leading Rav of the Yemenite community in Eretz Yisrael.

According to family members, the Rav was feeling ill and after a consultation with his doctor, a decision was made to hospitalize him for supervision.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of הגאון רבי שלמה יוסף בן חממה יונה בתוך שאר חולי ישראל.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)