Syria to Iran: Attack Israel, But Not from Our Territory

Top Syrian military and government officials have reportedly asked Iran not to carry out attacks against Israel from its territory, prompting Iran to instead attack U.S. bases in response to Israeli airstrikes.

The New York Times reported that the request came during a virtual meeting between Iran and Iran proxies in Syria, Iraq, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Yemen, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

The reason for the request? The Syrian government is reportedly terrified that its already-destabilized country will be utterly decimated if an all-out war breaks out in its territory.

Following the appeal, Iran’s “axis of resistance” chose to target U.S. bases in Syria with the hopes that it would convince the Americans to pressure Israel into stopping their strikes in Syrian territory.

A drone strike on a U.S. base in Syria on August 15th is believed to be one of those attempts. The day prior to the drone attack, three Syrian soldiers were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike targeting military sites near Tartus on the Syrian coast and near Damascus.

The U.S. responded by conducting airstrikes against the IRGC and its proxy militias in easter Syria, which resulted in rocket fire from the militias in response, and ultimately further airstrikes from the U.S.

“It’s our assessment that these groups are testing and attempting to see how we might respond,” Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said after the strikes. “I think, based on the strikes that we have taken, we’ve sent a very loud and clear message and a proportional message, that any threat against our forces who are operating in Syria, or anywhere, will not be tolerated.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)