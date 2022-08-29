“WHO WILL TAKE RESPONSIBILITY?”: Ukraine’s Rabbi Moshe Azman Warns Against Rosh Hashana in Uman

Rabbi Moshe Azman, one of several who claim to be the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, is urging Breslover chasidim from other countries not to visit Uman for Rosh Hashana, saying that he fears for visitors’ safety.

“I am afraid that there could be provocations. Who will take the responsibility for the lives of the people?” Rabbi Azman said in an Israeli radio interview.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel warned against traveling to Uman, telling charedi media outlets that Ukraine “cannot guarantee the security of pilgrims” because of the ongoing war.

The mayor of Uman, Iryna Pletnyova, has also attempted to deter people from coming, saying that the city simply doesn’t have the capacity to protect the tens of thousands of potential visitors.

However, Jewish leaders in Uman insist that the city is far from the front lines and that safe arrangements can be made for those who wish to come for Rosh Hashana.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said last month that a final decision has not yet been made regarding allowing nationals to visit Ukraine for Rosh Hashana, but that Israel would respect Ukraine’s wishes on the matter.

Even if visitors are ultimately allowed to go to Uman, the logistics of getting there would present a challenge. Airlines are not operating commercial flights into the country and the only way to get in is by bus or train through a land border. Currently, the fastest route to Uman is by entering the country through the Moldovan border.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)