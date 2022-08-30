2 Terrorists Surrender After Hours-Long Siege In Shechem

Two Arab terrorists surrendered themselves to IDF forces after an hours-long siege outside their home near the city of Shechem beginning in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

IDF soldiers entered the village of Rujeib overnight Monday and surrounded a building where two Arabs suspected of perpetrating recent shooting attacks in the Shomron, including an attack on a security vehicle near Shavei Shomron, were hiding, according to information provided by the Shin Bet.

The terrorists refused orders to turn themselves in, instead opening fire at IDF forces. An intense hours-long gun battle ensued, during which IDF troops returned fire and also fired anti-tank missiles at the building. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among IDF forces.

The father of one of the suspects, who had barricaded himself in the surrounded home, showed up at the scene and begged his son to turn himself in so he won’t be killed. The son complied and both terrorists left the building with their hands over their heads.

IDF forces then searched the home and confiscated an M-16 rifle, a pistol, ammunition, pipe bombs, and grenades.

In the course of the operation, local Arabs threw stones at IDF soldiers.

The arrests were made hours after two Israelis were injured near Shechem overnight Monday after Arabs opened fire on their car near Kever Yosef.

