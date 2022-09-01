Karl Rove Tears into Trump for Taking Highly Sensitive Documents [SEE THE VIDEO]

Legendary Republican strategist Karl Rove went on Fox News to discuss the latest updates in the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, making it clear he believes the former president broke the law.

Host Martha MacCallum wondered aloud why Trump chose to held onto certain documents despite a subpoena ordering him to return them, noting that the “Trump side has their lawyers and their feelings what was rightfully his, and able to take.”

“Let’s be clear on this,” Rove said, cutting off MacCallum. “None of these government documents are his to have taken… A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation. Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents out of the White House with you when you leave the White House, whether you’re the President of the United States or any of his aides.”

