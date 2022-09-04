Consul General Of Turkey In NY visits Satmar Day Camp In Williamsburg

The students at Satmar Day Camp in Williamsburg learned about the history of Jews in Turkey, and invited the Turkish Consul of New York to the school in an effort to thank the Turkish government for the renovation of shuls and Jewish cemeteries in the country.

Rabbi Moshe Klein, a researcher of Jewish communities informed the students how unlike many countries he visited, where traces of Jewish history are being erased and extinct, Jewish sites in Turkey are being renovated with the government putting in lots of effort to strengthen Jewish life in the country. The consul was then awarded with a gift, a plaque made out of glass showing the “Turkey House” the magnificent new building of Turkey that houses the consulate and the mission to the United Nations, in Manhattan.

The students sang a few songs and the consul concluded by telling the students that he was very impressed by their behavior and their singing. He finished off by saying that his government led by President Erdoğan will continue their efforts in renovating Jewish sites and work side by side with the Jewish community in his country. He then invited the students to visit Turkey, “You will just enjoy yourself” he said as he concluded his speech.

