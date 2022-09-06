Rabbi Avrohom Luban Announced As Associate Director Of Agudath Israel Of Florida

Agudath Israel of America is excited to announce that Agudath Israel of Florida is hiring Rabbi Avrohom Luban to serve as its associate director. Florida’s Orthodox Jewish community has been experiencing continued growth over the past few years and Agudath Israel looks forward to expanding its organizational offerings across the state’s multiple constituencies.

Rabbi Luban was raised in Florida, where his family is deeply rooted in the local community, and lives in Boca Raton with his wife and four children. Rabbi Luban received semicha (rabbinical ordination) from Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim of Queens, NY, and was a founding member of the Boca Raton Kollel.

Rabbi Luban will work alongside Rabbi Moshe Matz, director of Agudath Israel of Florida, to build off the success that Agudath Israel of Florida has had on behalf of the community. In his role as associate director, Rabbi Luban will engage with the local communities, schools, and government officials to ensure Agudath Israel is serving Florida’s Orthodox Jewish community’s varied needs.

“The work that Agudath Israel of Florida does is wide-ranging. It includes working with government officials on issues such as school choice, working with our schools and local community leaders, and running Bnos, Pirchei, and other community services,” said Rabbi Moshe Matz. “I look forward to seeing Rabbi Luban use his unique talents to expand the reach and impact of Agudath Israel of Florida in all of these areas.”

“As a native Floridian, watching the rapid growth of our community has been remarkable. I look forward to helping ensure that the needs of our communities are seen to and expanding the resources available to our families,” said Rabbi Luban.

“Rabbi Luban is extremely talented, capable, and passionate,” said Rabbi Dovid May, Rosh Kollel of Boca Raton Kollel. “I am confident that he will help bring the Orthodox community of Florida, and Agudath Israel of Florida, to new heights.”

“Having been with Agudath Israel of Florida since its founding in 1998 and witnessing the amazing work done by Rabbi Moshe Matz for the community over those many years, it brings me great pleasure to see the organization grow together with the Orthodox Jewish community in Florida,” said Dr. Jonathan Rubin, founding president and board member of Agudath Israel of Florida.