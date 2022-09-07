BREAKING REPORT: “Iran Deal Off The Table For Foreseeable Future”

A new nuclear deal with Iran is currently off the table and will not be signed in the foreseeable future, the Zman Yisrael news site reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Biden administration officials conveyed this message to Prime Minister Yair Lapid in recent phone calls.

The sticking point was apparently the probes of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which Iran insisted must end. According to the US and EU, Iran’s latest response to the final draft of the deal was “totally unreasonable and unconstructive.”

The trip of Mossad chief Dovid Barnea, who is currently in Washington in a last-minute effort to convince the Biden administration not to sign a nuclear deal with Iran, was apparently not necessary due to Iran’s intransigence.

On Tuesday, Lapid published two videos threatening Iran, saying: “It is still too early to know if we have indeed succeeded in stopping the nuclear agreement, but Israel is prepared for every threat and every scenario.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)