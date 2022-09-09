Bennett: “US Intrusion In IDF Rules Of Fire Is Unacceptable Precedent”

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett slammed US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides for US officials’ pressure on Israel to amend its rules of engagement in the wake of a report on the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh.

“The IDF is the most moral army in the world,” Bennett asserted. “I’m not willing to lose soldiers in vain. The American intervention in the IDF’s rules of engagement is a dangerous and unacceptable precedent.”

“The open-fire rules of our soldiers will be determined by IDF commanders, detached from any pressure, internal or external.”

“This is the truth: at any given moment there are Palestinian terrorists trying to murder Israelis. Not the other way around. Our hands aren’t light on the trigger but the moral directive is to harm terrorists in order to save human lives.”

“As prime minister, I gave full backing to our soldiers and I expect our friends around the world not to preach morality to us but to back us in our war on terror.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)