Tragedy In Israel: Mashgiach Kashrus, 25, Killed While Riding An Electric Scooter

A tragedy occurred in Israel early Monday morning when Yitzchak Biton, z’l, was killed after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in Afula.

The niftar, only 25, left behind a wife and two small children, the younger one only a month old.

Yitzchak, z’l, who grew up in Akko, was the grandson of Hatzaddik Hamekubal Reb Avraham Biton, z’tl. As a bochur, he learned under HaGaon HaRav Eliyahu Abba Shaul, z’tl in Yeshivah Ohr Tzion in Yerushalayim.

Yitzchak, z’l, who had recently moved to Afula with his family, worked as a mashgiach kashrus in Haifa for his parnassah and was makpid likvoa itim l’Torah every day. Before moving to Afula, he worked as a volunteer in a Talmud Torah in Akko and prior to that, volunteered in Netivot.

He was buried on Monday afternoon in Akko.

Sadly, there have been numerous injuries and deaths in Israel caused by electric scooters in recent times, including an incident on Sunday night in Bat Yam, when a man riding an electric scooter suffered a serious head injury in an accident. Several months ago, HaGaon HaRav Bentzion Mutzafi, a leading Sefardic Posek in Eretz Yisroel, called electric scooters “horrible killing devices.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)