Chris Christie: DOJ Had “No Choice,” Had to Raid Mar-a-Lago

Former Trump advisor Chris Christie claimed in an interview that the Justice Department and FBI had “no choice” but to raid the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Christie was asked by ABC guest host Terry Moran about the Justice Department’s appeal of a judge’s ruling appointing a special master in the case and whether the DOJ’s appeal would be successful.

“Look, I think the Justice Department’s chances are pretty good,” Christie said. “I think they are because their main thrust is covered by executive privilege. There is only one executive serving the privilege. The current executive is Joe Biden. A previous executive can’t assert executive privilege. They’re not executive any longer. Biden will not assert executive privilege over the documents. I think the idea that some are attorney-client privilege is going to be a bit of a reach. I think they are going to have to show a basis for that claim. For one, I think DOJ has a good chance on appeal.”

“I remember all the hysteria when this first search was done,” Christie continued. “I was on the show saying we should wait and see why DOJ did this. It’s not only the nature of the documents but the timeline. This has been 16 months that the Department of Justice has been saying, please, asking nicely, negotiating with his attorneys, taking up partial production, seeing a non-response to a subpoena. They had no choice, in my view, but to go in and take them because of the nature of the documents.”

