Kushner Is Disappointed In Halt Of Abraham Accords: “We Were Talking To 6 More Countries”

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Monday that he is disappointed by the Biden administration’s failure to expand the Abraham Accords that he helped broker in 2020 under former President Donald Trump.

Speaking at an event in Washington marking the Accords’ second anniversary, Kushner said: “The biggest disappointment so far is that more countries haven’t been brought into it,” adding that “we had about six active discussions going on” with other countries that were interested in being a part of it.

The anniversary event was hosted by Kushner’s Abraham Accords Peace Institute and the American First Policy Institute.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)