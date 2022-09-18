Sanzer Selichos: The Rebbe Burst Into Tears On The Tragedies That Happened This Year

Thousands of Sanzer chassidim throughout Israel gathered in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya early Sunday morning for the first Selichos with the Sanzer Rebbe.

As is customary in Sanz, the Rebbe spoke words of hisorrerus before the section of Shema Koleinu.

In his drasha, the Rebbe tearfully spoke about the situation of Klal Yisrael in every location around the globe – the numerous tzaros and disasters – which alone should be enough to wake up any heart, without the need for a drasha in hisorrerus.

The Rebbe compared the situation of the generation to a patient in a coma – however much the doctors and nurses tend to him and poke him – he doesn’t speak.

The Rebbe cried out: “Every day we heard of terrible disasters, so many new orphans this year, almanim and almanos. Accidents, tragedies, illnesses in adults, young adults and children. We’re pained, we go to levayos, we sigh for day or two. And then what? We return to our routine. Oiy to us! This is our greatest tzara – that we’re in a coma.”

The Rebbe continued – “יראתי מתוך שמחתי ושמחתי מתוך יראתי [Eliyahu Rabbah Gimmel]. When everything is going well for someone, he fears what the next day will bring. But שמחתי מתוך יראתי – the very fact that a person fears should bring him simcha – that he’s not in a coma. The segula of the shofar is to wake us up from a coma. But why do we wait for the shofar? Why didn’t we wake up from the sounds of the teruah over the whole year? How were our hearts not moved from the blood that was spilled until now?”

The Rebbe called to increase limmud Torah davka in the coming days and during Yom Tov when we naturally learn less. “And at the very least to take on one kabbalah from now, the first day of Selichos, until after Simchas Torah – 30 days of observing the Kabbalah under all circumstances. This will prove that we’re heeding the kol hashofar and seeking to improve our ways and b’ezras Hashem, Hakadosh Baruch Hu will send us a good and sweet year.”

