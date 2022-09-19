Terror In Israel: Shooting Attack Near Shechem, 2nd Attack In Area In 10 Days

A shooting attack occurred early Monday morning when terrorists opened fire at a passing Israeli car near the Arab village of Hawara, south of Shechem.

B’chasdei Hashem, the driver was uninjured despite the fact that four bullet holes were found in his car afterward.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene and the emergency teams of the Shomron Regional Council rushed to the assistance of the local resident, who continued driving even after the shooting.

The Aylul al-Aswad terrorist group took responsibility for the attack.

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, responded to the attack by stating: “The government is waiting for the next disaster in order to act and uproot the terror infrastructure in the Palestinian Authority. We haven’t seen so many shooting incidents near civilian areas in a long time, which means that deterrence is weak and weapons are everywhere. If the State of Israel doesn’t immediately launch a second Operation Protective Wall in the Palestinian Authority, we’re counting down the days until the next disaster.”

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “The intifada is already here and the government is closing its eyes and burying its head in the ground as if there is no terrorism rearing its head. Only a persistent battle against terrorism will bring calm instead of the laxity of the government which brings more terror.”

Religious Zionist Party chairman Betzalel Smotrich said: “Will the government wake up only when blood is spilled here? Benny Gantz, you’re playing Russian roulette with the lives of our children. Security and protection of the citizens of Israel is the foremost mission of the state. Lapid and Gantz chose to strengthen the Palestinian Authority and abandoned the citizens of Israel.”

A similar shooting attack in the same area happened only ten days ago.

Overnight Sunday, IDF forces, Border Police officers and Shin Bet operatives carried out counterterrorism operations in several areas in Yehudah and Shomron and arrested 14 terror suspects.

Also overnight Sunday, terrorists opened fire at an IDF post near Shechem. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)