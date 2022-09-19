Arab Slashes Jew With Glass Bottle In Old City Of Jerusalem

A Jew was lightly injured on Sunday evening after an Arab assaulted him in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Arab slashed him in the face with a glass bottle and then broke the bottle on his head. One report said that the Arab also beat him with a broomstick, hitting him on all parts of his body.

The incident took place near Sha’ar HaKutna (Cotton Gate)

MDA medics who arrived at the scene administered emergency medical aid to the victim and evacuated him to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital for further treatment.

Border Police officers who were called to the scene arrested a 17-year-old suspect.

