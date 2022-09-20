Yesh Atid MK: ‘TV Hosts Will Soon Wear Head Coverings, Religious Zionism Is Dangerous’

Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben came under fire on Monday for inflammatory comments he made about the joint Religious Zionist Party-Otzma Yehudit slate, religion, and women who wear head coverings.

In an interview with Radio Tzafon, he warned of the strengthening of the Religious Zionist Party. “This party is a dangerous and anti-democratic party,” he claimed. “It wants halacha to take a more important place in our lives, which means that soon TV hosts will be wearing head coverings and women won’t be able to serve in the army. That’s where we’re going, I hope people understand that.”

“Avi Maoz [chairman of the ‘pro-normative family’ Noam party] is number 11 in the party. Gays will have to be in a very strong closet because they won’t be able to be accepted to any workplace because they’re considered animals. I’m very disturbed by their rise in polls.”

Religious Zionist chairman Bezalel Smotrich responded by slamming Ben-Barak’s statements as incitement: “I expect Yair Lapid to immediately condemn the severe words of his party member Ram Ben-Barak who defamed the Religious Zionist public and the women of the media and television who proudly wear head coverings.”

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman responded by excoriating Ben-Barak for calling his party anti-democratic after the coalition he was a part of “trampled every democratic norm in the Knesset and government and silenced the opposition…it takes a great deal of chutzpah for Ben-Barak to talk about anti-democratic parties.”

He added: “I would expect someone who hires a Muslim parliamentary advisor who wears a hijab to show a little more tolerance toward Jewish women who choose to wear a head covering at work.”

Many other politicians who condemned Ben-Barak’s statements mentioned the fact that he didn’t express any problem in sitting in the same government with terror supporters, some of whom wore hijabs.

Yesh Atid has now joined forces with Yisrael Beiteinu, Meretz, and Labor in utilizing scaremongering anti-religious messages in their election campaigns.

