Jerry Nadler Rips Into Rashida Tlaib Over Comments About Supporting Israel

Rep. Jerry Nadler ripped into Rep. Rashida Tlaib after the latter said that one cannot be a progressive Democrat while also supporting Israel.

“I want you all to know that among progressives, it becomes clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel’s apartheid government,” Tlaib declared in an online event on Tuesday.

“We will continue to push back and not accept this idea that you are progressive, except for ‘Philistine,’ any longer,” she added.

Nadler forcefully objected to Tlaib’s assertion.

“I fundamentally reject the notion that one cannot support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state and be a progressive,” Nadler wrote on Twitter.

“I proudly embrace both of these political positions and identities, even as I have criticized some of the policies and actions of democratically-elected Israeli governments over time,” he continued.

“I would happily put my progressive record and credentials up against anyone’s. It is both wrong and self-defeating for progressive leaders to abide such an offensive litmus test.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)