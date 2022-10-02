DUMB AS ROCKS: Liberal Loudmouth Compares DeSantis to Segregationist Over Warning Against Looting

A prominent liberal character took offense after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned would-be looters that his state’s gun laws allow individuals to open fire on them, if needed.

“The other thing that we’re concerned about, particularly in those areas that were really hard hit, is, you know, we want to make sure we’re maintaining law and order,” DeSantis said.

“Don’t even think about looting,” he warned. “Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation.”

“I can tell you in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home. And I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state,” DeSantis noted.

This warning inflamed MSNBC host Joy Reid, who used the opportunity to accuse DeSantis of being similar to a segregationist.

In a tweet, she quoted segregationist Sheriff Walter E. Headley, who in 1967 said, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

“Didn’t take DeSantis long to return to form,” Reid commented.

Reid linked to an NPR article that reported, “In 1967, Miami police Chief Walter Headley used the phrase ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ during hearings about crime in the Florida city, invoking angry reactions from civil rights leaders, according to a news report at the time.”

The question, of course, is: Does Joy Reid think that only black people loot? Sounds pretty racist.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)