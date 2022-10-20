Australian FM: “I Regret The Timing Of J-m Annoucement On Simchat Torah”

In the wake of the Australian Jewish community’s condemnation of Canberra’s announcement on Tuesday that it no longer recognizes west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong apologized on Thursday to the local Jewish community for the “timing” of the announcement.

“I regret that the shift away from Australia’s longstanding position, and the shift back this week, have been distressing for communities that have a deep-rooted and keenly felt stake in the cessation of conflict, particularly the Australian Jewish community,” Wong wrote in the Australian Jewish News. “And the timing of this week’s announcement, falling as it did on Simchat Torah, was also deeply regrettable.”

Aliza Bin-Noun, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s political director, slammed the timing of the announcement when reprimanding Australian Ambassador Paul Griffiths, saying that the holidays of Sukkos and Simchas Torah are a celebration of the Jewish people’s ties to Jerusalem and the Temples.

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) issued a statement on Wednesday expressing “its deep disappointment” with the government’s decision, which “risks denting Australia’s credibility with some of our closest allies.”

“Israel’s Parliament, the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister’s residence, and most of the ministries are located in west Jerusalem,” AIJAC’s Executive Director Colin Rubenstein wrote. “Foreign dignitaries and ministers, including those from both Australia and major Arab nations, meet their counterparts in Jerusalem when visiting Israel.”

“West Jerusalem will always be part of Israel and no serious peace proposal has ever suggested Israel should give it up. So the decision to withdraw recognition of Israel’s right to choose its own capital on its own sovereign territory is frankly bizarre.”

King David established Jerusalem as capital of the United Kingdom of Israel 3,000 years ago. European colonizers made Canberra the capital of Australia 100 years ago. How dare they tell the people of Israel where their capital should be? @SenatorWong @AlboMP pic.twitter.com/LeroUqrYbK — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) October 19, 2022

…and the current Australian government STILL wants to erase the #Jewish people's connection to their most sacred city. pic.twitter.com/vtiixrWpad — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) October 19, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)