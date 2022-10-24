MAILBAG: Fixing the Kashrus Industry Once and for All

Many voices have been heard in the wake of the kashrus scandal that rocked the frum world when a food establishment in Manalapan, New Jersey, was caught serving customers treif meat and chicken. Various suggestions have been made to resolve the issues that plague the kashrus industry, but none rise to the occasion and truly resolve anything.

Until now. I have the answer to fix it all. Perhaps as President Trump said, “I alone can fix it.”

What we must do is put into place a framework in which every single person involved with kashrus – mashgichim, consumers, store employees, etc. – are all searching for issues that may exist within food establishments.

How do we go about doing this? Well, I’ve thought about this for a bit, and the answer is simple. And elegant. Elegant in its simplicity, actually. Gather ’round and listen (or read).

What we should implement is a system in which people are not only being paid to ensure the kashrus in stores, but also to find problems. For example, if a mashgiach discovers an issue that ultimately causes a store to lose its hashgacha and shut down, that mashgiach should get, say, a $100,000 bonus.

The same goes for anyone else. If a store employee reports to the hashgacha that he or she noticed a serious violation of kashrus standards, they should be compensated. If a customer notices an issue, they too should be compensated.

If we are only paying people to stop kashrus problems from arising, those problems will keep cropping up. It leads to apathy. If you don’t see a problem then there’s nothing to report. But if you’re actively searching for issues, that changes the entire ballgame.

Imagine a world where mashgichim, store employees, and customers are all looking to cash in on some sweet bonus cash action. Imagine the level of scrutiny – both paid and unpaid – that every kosher food establishment would have. The situation in Manalapan never could have happened.

As investing guru and a dear admiree of mine Charlie Munger says: “Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.”

Is the idea a brilliant one? Yes, if I may say so myself (and I may). All we need are some bold and hearty individuals to take my advice and implement it swiftly, efficiently, and with aplomb. And you can all thank me later.

Y.H.

Brooklyn, New York

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)