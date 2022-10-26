Rep. Lee Zeldin Endorsed by Four Key Jewish Communities

The Queens Jewish Alliance, Far Rockaway Jewish Political Action Committee and the Five Towns Jewish Alliance join with respected Crown Heights leaders all jointly announcing their endorsement of Republican Lee Zeldin for Governor this November 8th.

QJA member Sorolle Idels said in making this endorsement: “New York is crumbling before our eyes. In my adult life I do not recall such chaos, fear, and dissatisfaction with our approach to crime in this state. New York needs a leader who can restore our trust and who takes action to fix cashless bail. Empty words won’t cut it.”

FRJPAC chair Richard Altabe said: “Our children’s chinuch is at stake. We need a Governor who respects the rights of parents to choose a school that best fits their values. Lee Zeldin is committed to keeping government out of the decisions that must belong to school leaders and their parents.”

FTJA chair Izzy Wasser said: “We need a governor who will take action to fight the rapid increase in anti semitism whether on our streets, subways or in our city and state universities.”

Senior Crown Heights leader Rabbi Shea Hecht adds his endorsement and says: “We feel strongly that our city and state needs leaders like Lee Zeldin so that the state can thrive

in a post-pandemic world. We appreciate his strong stance on public safety, religious

education and personal liberty. Lee Zeldin is the right leader at the right time to restore sanity to our State. We collectively urge all those in our communities to vote for Lee Zeldin this November 8th.”

