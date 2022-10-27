DR. DOOM WARNS: Get Out of New York City or Face Extinction

NYU Professor Nouriel Roubini, often referred to by the moniker Dr. Doom, says he is considering moving out of New York City because he believes the city will soon be destroyed.

“There’s a scenario in which, in the next twelve months, Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine and then they attack NATO and we start a conventional war with Russia. The first nuclear weapon is gonna go to New York. Being in New York City is not safe,” the 64-year-old economics professor said.

What if the Big Apple avoids being struck by a nuke? There’s still big problems, and still good reasons to leave, Dr. Doom says.

There would still be the possibility of a major natural disaster, like Hurricane Sandy but “much, much worse,” he explained. “In the next 20 years, most of downtown New York is gonna be underwater.”

Dr. Roubini said that a $52 billion plan from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that would install massive sea barriers to protect NYC from a storm surge is impractical and would take too long to be completed.

“Who’s gonna pay for that?” he asked. “They don’t even know if it’s gonna work. It’ll take 25 years to build and even if we save Manhattan, all of the Jersey Shore and Long Island will get flooded because that water needs to go somewhere.”

Optimism is apparently just not a part of Dr. Doom’s disposition.

