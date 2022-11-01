HUGE DEVELOPMENT: Lee Zeldin Wins Support of 4 Major Hasidic Voting Blocs

New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin secured the endorsements of four major chasidish voting blocs in Boro Park on Monday, with Belz, Bobov, Bobov-45, and Satmar (Williamsburg) all throwing their support behind the surging Republican.

Zeldin has courted Orthodox Jewish and Chasidic communities throughout his campaign, pledging to support yeshivas as governor and to bring down rising crime rates in New York City and elsewhere.

“We met Lee Zeldin when he came to visit Camp Shalva last summer,” Bobov community leader Joel Rosenfeld told Hamodia. “We met him again this week, and his message then when he was way down in the polls was identical to his message now that his poll numbers are surging: he will fight for our yeshivas with the same vigor that he will tackle the crime issues that plague the state.

“As our very existence in New York is threatened by the state’s attempt to control our yeshiva curriculum, we are grateful to Zeldin for standing in support of our educational and religious liberties, and therefore enthusiastically endorse him for governor. And we urge everyone go out and vote,” he added.

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul made her own overtures to Jewish New Yorkers, releasing a statement pledging to “do everything in my power to protect you from evil and hate and will continue to fight for your right to practice your religion and teach your children with your religious education.”

“I recognize that education is an important value in the Jewish community and I want to assure everyone that Jewish schools will always be treated with fairness and respect,” the letter, signed by Hochul, added.

Despite her pleas, the 4 chasidic voting blocs chose to go with Zeldin, who has been far more forceful in his support for yeshivas.

