“Lapid Acted Like A Cannibalistic Pig,” Coalition Members Say

As the election results appeared more and more dismal for the left-wing bloc overnight Tuesday, senior members of the current coalition placed the blame on the shoulders of interim prime minister Yair Lapid, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, coalition officials excoriated Lapid’s behavior in the pre-election period, saying that “he acted in a reckless fashion, didn’t effectively manage his bloc, didn’t ensure the interests of the Arab parties, and failed to take care of surplus vote agreements.”

“He acted like a cannibalistic pig who strived to eliminate other parties in order to become the biggest party, and these are the results,” they said.

Unlike Binyamin Netanyahu, who has proved to be a master at convincing parties to form mergers that will benefit the entire right-wing bloc, Lapid failed to convince the Labor party to merge with the Meretz party, which is still at risk of not passing the electoral threshold (although it is on the cusp). The Arab Joint List also broke apart, putting the Balad party at risk of not passing the threshold.

Additionally, Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party failed to sign a surplus vote deal with any other party, and the Arab parties also failed to reach surplus vote agreements.

The failure to sign surplus vote agreements, which transfer extra votes that won’t add up to a Knesset seat to another party that is closer to winning another seat, could lead to a decisive loss of seats in such a tight race.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)