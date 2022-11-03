THREAT TO SHULS: FBI Warns of “Broad Threat” Against Shuls in New Jersey

The FBI’s Newark field office has issued an urgent warning, saying it has received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in New Jersey.

The nature of the threat is unclear, though ABC News reports that it is not a bomb threat. The FBI said that it will share more information as soon as it can.

For the time being, the FBI is urging to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”

The NYPD’s Counterrorism Division and Intel Division have confirmed to YWN that it has fully reviewed the intel provided by the FBI and has determined that there is no threat to shuls in New York City.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)