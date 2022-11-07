Legendary Monsey Askonim Come Out Unequivocally in Support of Mike Lawler

A group of more than two dozen famed askanim from the Monsey area have come together to endorse Mike Lawler as he challenges Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney for the NY-17 seat in the House of Representatives.
In a joint letter, the askanim note that they are often in contact with elected officials and that Lawler has set himself apart as one who “has proven himself a dedicated and committed representative of our community,” adding that he “provides anyone with his personal phone number and responds to calls 24 hours a day.”
“The assemblyman has offered assistance throughout many government
agencies and beyond, including DMV, Department of Transportation, Health
Department, School Districts, utility companies, even securing a release from a
Brooklyn hospital for a baby who had to be transferred to Philadelphia, as well
as getting kosher food into hospitals and prisons, and so much more,” the endorsement reads.
“Most recently, Mike publicly and strongly defended our mosdos hachinuch against vicious attacks by some in the media, and wholeheartedly condemned the gezeiras hachinuch in the strongest terms,” it adds.
“We therefore urge all Rockland County residents to go out and vote for Mike Lawler,” the letter concludes, urging everyone to “make a tremendous kiddush hashem” by voting for Mike Lawler for Congress.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
its interesting if these votes can outweigh the combined votes of skver and viznitz who support proud mishkav zachor maloney
Fine, vote for him.
And I’m sure he’s amazing.
But please stop with the “Tremendous Kiddush Hashem” business.
What’s the “Kiddush Hashem” in voting out of self-interest, for this politician or for any other?
Is there something we’d be giving up, some major sacrifice we’d be making, something we’d be denying ourselves?
Are we going with the guy who offered the small bribe instead of the big bribe?
There’s Litvishe Daas Torah and Chassidish (Skvere, Satmar & Vishnitz) Daas Torah. I hear the latter Torah is into numbers and gematrias.
Does Congressman Toeiva = “96mil promise” ?
The amount of financial damage alone (aside from ruchni harm) these Federal & State governments has done since, far exceeds that. Voting for them shows you agree with no accountability for this terrible performance, no different than letting petty crooks off w/o jail/bail.
I truly hope they will come to their senses for the sake of achdus in klal yisrael.