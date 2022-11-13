Yesh Atid After Bibi Receives Mandate: “Black Day For Democracy”

A short time after President Isaac Herzog granted the mandate to form a government to Prime Minister-elect Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party issued a statement saying that “it’s a black day for democracy.”

“A black day for Israeli democracy in which the prime minister-designate blackmailed his partners, whose entire goal is to extricate him from his legal sentence and bring the State of Israel backwards,” Yesh Atid stated.

“We will never give up our country and liberal values ​​and we will not allow our children’s future to be harmed – we’ll wage a united battle in the Knesset and on the streets until we replace the government of destruction with the government of change,” the beleaguered party asserted.

Only 28 Knesset members, the members of the Yesh Atid and Labor parties, recommended Yair Lapid as a candidate to form a government, with the National Unity, Yisrael Beiteinu and Arab parties opting not to recommend any candidate to form a government.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)