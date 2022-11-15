National Chaplains Association Congratulates Matt Platkin on Being Sworn In as Attorney General

The National Chaplains Association congratulates Matt Platkin on being sworn in as New Jersey’s 62nd Attorney General.

Throughout his accomplished career, Attorney General Platkin has been at the forefront of defending civil and religious liberties in New Jersey and beyond, and his ascension to the top law enforcement position in the State of New Jersey is well deserved.

The National Chaplains Association is pleased that an individual with an outstanding history of safeguarding religious liberties now leads the department in a complete role, and is confident that the collaborative relationship and mutual appreciation that exists between the Attorney General’s Office and the National Chaplains Association will continue to grow and lead to ever-greater accomplishments.