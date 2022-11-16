BRUTAL: New York Post Mocks Trump Over 2024 Presidential Run Announcement

The New York Post, formerly an ally of Donald Trump and now apparently his greatest media nemesis, snubbed the former president’s announcement of his 2024 run for the White House on its Wednesday front page.

Instead of making it the top story, the Post simply placed it at the bottom of the front page with the title “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”

On page 26, where the actual story was placed, the Post didn’t give Trump much attention either, giving a tongue-in-cheek report of his big announcement.

“With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement Tuesday night that he was running for president,” the story reads.

“In a move no political pundit saw coming, avid golfer Donald J. Trump kicked things off at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and classified-documents library. Trump, famous for gold-plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television, will be 78 in 2024.”

“If elected,” the story continues, “Trump would tie Joe Biden as the oldest president to take office. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is a charred steak with ketchup. He has stated that his qualifications for office include being a ‘stable genius.'”

“Trump also served as the 45th president,” the report concludes.

