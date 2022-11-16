BRUTAL: New York Post Mocks Trump Over 2024 Presidential Run Announcement

The New York Post, formerly an ally of Donald Trump and now apparently his greatest media nemesis, snubbed the former president’s announcement of his 2024 run for the White House on its Wednesday front page.
Instead of making it the top story, the Post simply placed it at the bottom of the front page with the title “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”
On page 26, where the actual story was placed, the Post didn’t give Trump much attention either, giving a tongue-in-cheek report of his big announcement.
“With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement Tuesday night that he was running for president,” the story reads.
“In a move no political pundit saw coming, avid golfer Donald J. Trump kicked things off at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and classified-documents library. Trump, famous for gold-plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television, will be 78 in 2024.”
“If elected,” the story continues, “Trump would tie Joe Biden as the oldest president to take office. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is a charred steak with ketchup. He has stated that his qualifications for office include being a ‘stable genius.'”
“Trump also served as the 45th president,” the report concludes.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
While I do agree that perhaps Trump’s sun has set, I actually think this NYP article makes a mockery of themselves. Just saying.
That is brutal.
Wait until Trump responds.
I have popcorn ready.
The Post is the best.
Trump had his chance to Make America Great Again and failed, why should he have another chance?
Ok YWN, we get it you have Trump Derangement Syndrome
The greatest snub I’ve ever seen. I’m sure trump is formulating a response
He should be mocked and denounced for the incompetent moron he is
@ Mr. Eliezer
What do you mean he failed?
The economy was booming, 401(k)s were soaring, gas prices were dropping, unemployment was shrinking, the worlds’ despots were terrified to make a peep…
Everything was great until President Bidens friends released the horrific virus.
Then look what happened when he left- the worlds’ despots are threatening and attacking their enemies, crime is sky rocketing, gas prices are soaring, 401(k)s are tanking, inflation is out of control, illegal immigrants flowing across the open border as if a dam burst…
I have just canceled my long standing subscription to New York Post, and am shocked & disgusted by the way they have reacted to presidential bid of President Donald Trump שליט”א