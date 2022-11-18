Jewish CEO Finds He Has 44.5 Million Amex Points

Move over, Dan’s Deals, we’ve got a new player. Dave Portnoy, the Jewish founder of Barstool Sports, found on a recent trip to a convenience store that he has a startling 44 million American Express points.

Video of the moment, shared by Portnoy’s Twitter account, the Barstool founder buys a piece of gum from Rite Aid. At the register, the payment screen popped up his Amex points total.

“It doesn’t tell me what you have, it just said you had points,” the cashier told Portnoy.

“Yeah, no, it was cause I don’t use the points so it’s like I have a lot of points. I’m like points — I’ve never seen it come up like that,” Portnoy said.

“I’ll tell you when it’s gonna come up. It’ll come up to me first,” the cashier says.

Then the Amex points numbers came up – a whopping 44,403,931 of them.

