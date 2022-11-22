OUTRAGEOUS INCITEMENT: Elementary School Teacher Hangs Shocking Photos Of Netanyahu

A teacher at the Yahalom elementary school in Ramat Gan hung shockingly inciteful photos of Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu in front of a noose, dressed as Hitler, and depicted as a pig in the hallway of the school.

The display also included inciteful statements such as “the wrong brother was killed,” “traitor,” and “the most senior criminal in the world.”

Ramat Gan Deputy Mayor Moshe Revach published the photos, writing: “A swastika and noose – this is the hallway of the Yahalom Elementary School in Ramat Gan!! This madness must be stopped!”

“Many parents contacted me tonight with great concern after their children told them what happened today. I contacted the director of the education department, Mrs. Ronit Padlon, who was shocked by the photos and is now conducting a comprehensive investigation.”

In the wake of the publication, the Likud party filed a complaint to the police.

The Ramat Gan municipality stated: “A teacher from the school hung the shameful photos on his own accord in the school’s hallway. We view the incident with great severity – he has been summoned for a hearing.”

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton summoned the teacher and principal of the school for an immediate hearing. “Incitement and abuse against elected officials will not take place in our schools,” she said. “We are committed to maintaining a respectful democratic discourse in Israeli society in general and in the education system in particular.”

