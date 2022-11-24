NARRATIVE UNRAVELS: Majority of Those Now Dying from Covid Are Vaxxed People

Outgoing Dr. Anthony Fauci infamously told people in the early days of the Covid-19 vaccines rollout that those who are vaccinated will not get sick from the disease, won’t spread it, and that Covid would become a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
Those talking points have completely unraveled, as a new analysis – from a major left-leaning outlet – shows that the majority of people dying from the virus have been vaccinated.
A Washington Post analysis found that 58% of U.S. Covid deaths in August “were people who were vaccinated or boosted.”
“In September 2021, vaccinated people made up just 23 per cent of coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was up to 42 per cent,” the report said.
According to the Washington Post, deaths among vaccinated people are increasing due to their waning efficacy and “increasingly contagious strains of the virus being spread to elderly and immunocompromised people.”
“We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Kaiser Family Foundation vice president Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis.
I think that this is a manipulated statistic.
Yes, let’s say that it’s true that the majority are vaccinated. But surely you have to look at the overall death rate?
Say from 100 people,
-if none were vaccinated 40 would die, and
-if 90% were vaccinated 6 vaccinated and 4 non vaccinated die,
it still makes sense to take the vaccine as it lowers the death rate? You go from 40% to 6%? Am I wrong?
After the first shots I smartly said something is strange here and haven’t taken any more
They are up to the 6th booster. Actually heard ads on wabc radio that if it’s been 2 months since you’ve had covid or a vaccine, you should go for the “updated booster”. 2 months. Wow
Misleading headline. 80% of people in US are vaccinated. There is therefore 4 times the amount of vaccinated than unvaccinated people and 4 times more “opportunity” for death. Additionally, unvaccinated people are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized due to severe covid symptoms than vaccinated people.
@coffee addicte
Before the first shots I smartly said something is strange here and haven’t taken any at all.
As others have noted you cherry picked one statistic.
The report definitely links not being vaccinated with a 6x higher mortality rate.
So while it is true that the majority of people dying at this point are vaccinated, it is also true that not being vaccinated is a high risk factor for death.
YWN is misinterpreting statistics. If most people have vaccines, than they would comprise the majority of deaths, even if fatalities are disproportionately small compared to the unvaccinated.