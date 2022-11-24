NARRATIVE UNRAVELS: Majority of Those Now Dying from Covid Are Vaxxed People

Outgoing Dr. Anthony Fauci infamously told people in the early days of the Covid-19 vaccines rollout that those who are vaccinated will not get sick from the disease, won’t spread it, and that Covid would become a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

Those talking points have completely unraveled, as a new analysis – from a major left-leaning outlet – shows that the majority of people dying from the virus have been vaccinated.

A Washington Post analysis found that 58% of U.S. Covid deaths in August “were people who were vaccinated or boosted.”

“In September 2021, vaccinated people made up just 23 per cent of coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was up to 42 per cent,” the report said.

According to the Washington Post, deaths among vaccinated people are increasing due to their waning efficacy and “increasingly contagious strains of the virus being spread to elderly and immunocompromised people.”

“We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Kaiser Family Foundation vice president Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)