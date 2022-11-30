MASS RECALL: Osem Warns Public: Salmonella Found In Sabra Products

Osem’s Sabra (Tzabar) company informed the Israeli public on Tuesday evening that salmonella was found in its “Abu Marwan” chummus products with an expiration date of 12/26/2022.

According to the company, the source of the problem is apparently in one of the raw materials used to manufacture the product. As a precaution, the company decided to recall the products from those production lines in coordination with the Health Ministry food service, and warn the public not to consume them.

A statement from the company said: “The quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers are our top priorities. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

For inquiries, call 1-700-70-20-72.

The following ten types of chummus products with an expiration date of December 26, 2022 have been recalled:

רשימת המוצרים החשודים:

חומוס אבו מרוואן 400 גרם 14/12/2022 7290000467320

חומוס אבו מרוואן 400 גרם 20/12/2022 7290000467320

חומוס אבו מרוואן 400 גרם 26/12/2022 7290000467320

חומוס עם חריף 150 גרם 25/12/2022 7290008415514

חומוס עם חריף 150 גרם 26/12/2022 7290008415514

חומוס 400 גרם 24/12/2022 7290106576513

חומוס 400 גרם 29/12/2022 7290106576513

חומוס 400 גרם 05/01/2023 7290106576513

חומוס חלק 150 גרם 25/12/2022 7290000073699

חומוס חלק 150 גרם 26/12/2022 7290000073699

חומוס חלק 150 גרם 30/12/2022 7290000073699

חומוס מסעדה 700 גרם 24/12/2022 7290106576537

חומוס מסעדה 700 גרם 25/12/2022 7290106576537

חומוס מסעדה 700 גרם 29/12/2022 7290106576537

חומוס מסעדה 700 גרם 05/01/2023 7290106576537

חומוס עם טחינה 150 גרם 26/12/2022 7290008415071

חומוס עם טחינה 150 גרם 30/12/2022 7290008415071

חומוס עם טחינה 400 גרם 25/12/2022 7290106573628

חומוס עם טחינה 400 גרם 30/12/2022 7290106573628

חומוס 850 גרם 24/12/2022 7290008415576

חומוס 850 גרם 29/12/2022 7290008415576

חומוס 850 גרם 05/01/2023 7290008415576

חומוס טחינה 400 גרם 31/12/2022 7290109351025

טחינה מרובע 400 גרם 31/12/2022 7290106577282

