ARRESTED: Suspected Jerusalem Bombings Terrorists Taken Into Custody

In a significant development in the investigation of last week’s double bombings in Jerusalem, Israel Police and Shin Bet overnight Tuesday arrested several suspects of involvement in the attacks.

Security forces have been on high alert since the attack due to fears that the terrorist would try to perpetrate another attack before being caught, such as the terrorist who carried out a shooting attack near Ma’aleh Adumim while on the run from Israeli security forces after murdering an IDF soldier in a shooting attack at the Shuafat checkpoint.

These are the first suspects to be arrested for the deadly bombings, which took the lives of Tadesa Tshuma, hy’d and Aryeh Schupak, h’yd.

Last week, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court approved a police request to place a gag order on further details of the investigation.

