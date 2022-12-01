MUSK CONFIRMS: Twitter Has Interfered in Elections, Validating Republican Accusations

Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk confirmed Republican accusations against the social media platform, saying that Twitter had indeed interfered in past elections, but promised that “Twitter 2.0” would be more fair.

Reuters published a clearly biased article titled “Twitter not safer under Elon Musk, says former head of trust and safety,” in which former Twitter official Yoel Roth said that Musk isn’t the “villain” people make him out to be, but that he also doesn’t think the platform is yet safer because of Musk’s leadership.

On Twitter, blogger Eva Fox commented on the article: “Twitter has shown itself to be not safe for the past 10 years and has lost users’ trust. The past team of “trust and safety” is a disgrace, so it doesn’t have any right to judge what is being done now. They had a chance, but they sold their souls to a corporation.”

Musk replied to her comment, saying, “Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed.”

Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)