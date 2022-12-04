WATCH: Israel Attacks Hamas Targets In Wake Of Rocket Attack

The Israeli Air Force attacked a number of Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip overnight Motzei Shabbos in response to the rocket launched into Israel earlier in the evening.

A statement from the IDF said that fighter jets attacked “a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the southern Gaza Strip as well as a terror tunnel.”

The IDF explained that the weapons manufacturing site served as a central site for the production of most of the organization’s rockets in the Gaza Strip.

During the attack, anti-tank missiles were fired at IDF jets, and in response, the IDF attacked a Hamas military position.

