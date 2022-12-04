Without The Father: HaRav Machpud Performs Bris IN A CAR 2 Minutes Before Shekiah

A photo of HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Machpud performing a bris amid a traffic jam is going viral on social networks in Israel.

The story began when HaRav Machupd was making his way to a bris last week where he was slated to serve as the mohel.

However, due to a massive traffic jam, he realized he wouldn’t be able to make it to the hall before shekiah. The baby’s parents, who were in two separate cars, were also stuck in traffic.

Desperate to bypass the traffic, the baby’s father made an illegal detour and was stopped by a police officer.

Ten minutes before shekiah, with everyone still stuck in traffic, HaRav Machpud decided to take action to ensure the baby received a bris on the eighth day and asked the baby’s mother for her exact location. When she responded that she was stuck in traffic next to Ben-Gurion, HaRav Machpud made a U-turn and reached her car.

And so, two minutes before shekiah, with the father still detained by the police officer, HaRav Machpud succeeded in performing the bris amid the traffic jam, with the back seat of the car serving as the Kisei shel Eliyahu and the driver serving as the sandak.

Mazal Tov!

