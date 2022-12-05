TRIPLEDEMIC: Emergency Rooms in Crisis as Cases of Flu, RSV, and Covid Pour In

Emergency rooms across New York and beyond are struggling to meet patient care needs as hundreds of patients with the flu, RSV, Covid – sometimes all together – keep heading to them for care as the “tripledemic” of viruses continues surging.
While the flu season generally doesn’t begin until December or January, this year it has come early, with 44 states reporting high or very high levels of flu activity, and caring for patients with the seasonal virus has been complicated by a high number of cases with RSV and/or Covid.
The CDC estimates that there have been 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from the flu alone already this season, including 14 children.
The situation has become so dire in some emergency rooms that Sen. Chuck Schumer has called on the Department of Health and Human Services to be prepared to provide emergency rooms with extra doctors and nurses as needed.
“Our emergency departments have been almost overwhelmed where we’re holding our own and we’re above water, but we’re seeing where we would typically see 200 children in a 24-hour period, day after day. We’ve basically been seeing 300 children today,” said Schumer.
Due to the crisis, and with the holiday season quickly approaching, health experts are again urging people to get the flu vaccine and try to avoid large indoor gatherings.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
wonder if the super bug created at Boston U or other demonic residences…..sad…..
SaraRifka: I suspect that another strain of “superbug” has been slowly absorbing your grey matter. Hopefully, another “demonic residence” will take 100% control and spare us from your meshugaas.
Most professionals have attributed the surge to multiple factors, especially that people are simple more vulnerable to infections after 2-3 years of social isolation, failure to get routine vaccinations etc.
Get Vaccinated Get Vaccinated:- Both for Omicron & for flu
It is a תורה obligation of לא תסור מן הדבר אשר יגידו לך ימין ושמאל as per the פסק of the venerated HoRav חיים Kanievesky זצקללה”ה
Vaccination = weakening of the immune system.
Everyone please and I cannot reiterate this enough, please get every vaccine available, and at least 6 or 7 boosters of each and Kol Hamarbeh Zoche, and also take any vaccine trials out there tested or not just to be on the safe side. And maybe take antibiotics daily just to be sure. Also take tylenol every 4 hours to be on the safe side. And take every covax from every brand available including all boosters
I was in maimonidies picu with my 14 yr old son abt 2 weeks ago for a full week. We were in the emergency room for 27 hrs b/c there were no beds available blaming it on too many rsv patients. After waiting in the emeegency room for hours on end with no transfer in site we made a bunch of phone calls to local askonim. We finally got a room in picu after 27 hrs!! After transfer to picu i noticed there were a bunch of beds available & many nurses roaming the hallways. All week we were there, there were many beds available. And we were in a small picu section. I believe the “no beds& not enough nurses” is all to scare the people & instill fear.
Mask up. Keep those disposable masks on your face up to your eyes. Disposable masks save lives.