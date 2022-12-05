TRIPLEDEMIC: Emergency Rooms in Crisis as Cases of Flu, RSV, and Covid Pour In

Emergency rooms across New York and beyond are struggling to meet patient care needs as hundreds of patients with the flu, RSV, Covid – sometimes all together – keep heading to them for care as the “tripledemic” of viruses continues surging.

While the flu season generally doesn’t begin until December or January, this year it has come early, with 44 states reporting high or very high levels of flu activity, and caring for patients with the seasonal virus has been complicated by a high number of cases with RSV and/or Covid.

The CDC estimates that there have been 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from the flu alone already this season, including 14 children.

The situation has become so dire in some emergency rooms that Sen. Chuck Schumer has called on the Department of Health and Human Services to be prepared to provide emergency rooms with extra doctors and nurses as needed.

“Our emergency departments have been almost overwhelmed where we’re holding our own and we’re above water, but we’re seeing where we would typically see 200 children in a 24-hour period, day after day. We’ve basically been seeing 300 children today,” said Schumer.

Due to the crisis, and with the holiday season quickly approaching, health experts are again urging people to get the flu vaccine and try to avoid large indoor gatherings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)