John Bolton: I’ll Run for President in 2024 to Stop Trump [VIDEOS]

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said he’s prepared to launch a bid for president in 2024 if only to help stop the former president from tearing up the Constitution.

Following Musk’s reveal of Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, Trump called for the the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Trump has since tried walking it back, but not before getting significant blowback for the comment.

“I think to be a presidential candidate you can’t simply say I support the Constitution, you have to say I would oppose people who would undercut it,” Bolton said on NBC. “We used to have a thing in the House of Representatives called the House Un-American Affairs Committee. I think when you challenge the Constitution itself the way Trump himself has done, that is un-American.”

Bolton said he’s especially concerned because he knows all potential Republican 2024 candidates have seen Trump’s call for the termination of the Constitution, but none of them have come out to condemn it.

The former national security adviser said if the 2024 to call out Trump has to be him, so be it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)