WATCH! Hero Israeli Professor Speaks Truth to Power to French Television

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for the Sefas Tamim Foundation

Professor Cyrille Cohen speaks Truth to Power on French Television for attacking his Yarmulke. Dr. Cohen is the head of the Laboratory of Immunotherapy and the Vice Dean of Bar Ilan University’s Life Sciences Faculty. He was invited to a French television show to discuss Covid-19. The hosts proceeded to insult him for wearing a Yarmulke. Watch.

