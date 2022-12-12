CUCKOO: MTG Says Jan. 6 Would’ve Worked Had She Organized It

Ardently pro-Trump Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said over the weekend that if she and Steve Bannon had organized the January 6 riot at the Capitol, it would have accomplished what they wanted.

“I’ll just tell you something: if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, would have been armed,” Greene told the New York Young Republican Club.

In making the comment, Greene was referencing accusations that she and other congressmen gave “reconnaissance tours” to Jan. 6 protesters in the days preceding the riot.

The White House bashed Greene for the comment, saying they are “against our fundamental values as a country.”

“This violent rhetoric is a slap in the face to the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, the National Guard, and the families who lost loved ones as a result of the attack on the Capitol,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. “All leaders have a responsibility to condemn these dangerous, abhorrent remarks and stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)