HATE IN FLATBUSH: Antisemitic Thugs Chase Yeshiva Boys, Fire Taser Gun at Them

In yet another shocking antisemitic incident in New York City, six yeshiva bochurim were chased and shot at with a Taser Gun by a group of hoodlums in Midwood.

The troubling incident unfolded on Saturday night, when the yeshiva boys were walking in the area of Avenue J and E. 16th Street at around midnight when a group of thugs began chasing and hurling antisemitic insults at them.

One of the suspects fired Taser shots at the boys; thankfully, none hit them. One of the victims also recounted that the thugs shouted, “Run, Jews, get out of here!”

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force and Flatbush Shomrim are now investigating the incident and searching for the suspects.

Bob Moskovitz, Executive Coordinator of Flatbush Shomrim told YWN that they have increased their patrols in the area, and that they are working closley with the NYPD, as well as providing Detectives with security camera footage and photos of the suspects.

“It’s another unfortunate incident to hit our community, but thanks to the diligent work by NYPD Detectives, there will hopefully be some individuals held accountable for their actions,” Moskovitz told YWN.

Moskovitz lauded the incredible partnership Flatbush Shomrim has with the NYPD, and made special mention of the NYPD’S 70 Precinct Commanding Officer, Deputy Inspector Bruce Ceparano, as well as the Community Affairs Officers, who personally respond to incidents 24 hours a day.

