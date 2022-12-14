PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Fire Tears Through Boro Park Gift Shop

A fire tore through the Personal Packages gift shop on 13th Avenue and 56th Street in Boro Park on Tuesday night, completely destroying the structure.

The FDNY responded to a call for a structure fire at approximately 8:05 pm on Tuesday, with several engines responding to the scene to battle the blaze.

No injuries have been reported in the fire, which was sparked after closing hours.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)