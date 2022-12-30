KEVIN’S CONUNDRUM: MAGA Lawmaker Says He’ll “Never” Vote for Him for Speaker

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the Speakership is in peril with five GOP lawmakers holding out against his candidacy. With the GOP having just a four seat advantage in the House, five Republicans voting against McCarthy would be enough to sink his bid. And one, Rep. Andy Biggs, is saying that he will never vote for McCarthy as Speaker, no matter what.

Asked on a Fox News show whether he could see himself voting for McCarthy to become Speaker under certain circumstances, Biggs said he does not.

“I don’t think so,” Biggs said. “Here’s why. He’s got a body of work. You go back to ’17 and ’18, look at why we had Democrats voting for the Republican budgets. Because Republicans didn’t want those budgets, but the floor leader, Mr. McCarthy, cut those deals with the Democrats. President Trump signed those budgets, but he said they were the worst budgets ever and he was probably right until the later budgets we have seen from the Democrats.”

