WATCH: Jordanian MP On Ben-Gvir’s Visit: “Sons Of Pigs & Monkeys, Response Will Be Gunfire”

Jordanian MP Yanel Frikhat threatened Israel following the visit of Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to Har BaBayis on Tuesday, Kan News reported.

“The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and all the Jordanians are prepared to give up their lives for Palestine,” he said.

“We warn Netanyahu and his extremist government and ‘Ben-Chakir’ [lowly one] – the sons of pigs and monkeys should know that the response of the Jordanian people and the Palestinian people may now be in words but these words represent a volcano that is about to burst because very soon the response will be with gunfire, with the help of G-d.”

Ben-Gvir published a video of his visit to Har HaBayis in which he said: “The government of Israel will not surrender to an organization of murderers, a vile terrorist organization. Har HaBayis is the most important place for Am Yisrael. It is open to all, Muslims, Christians and also Jews.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)