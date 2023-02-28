WATCH: “Why Do You Give Out Candies When Jews Are Killed?”





As per their usual heinous custom, Palestinians celebrated following the murder of Hillel and Yigal Yaniv, h’yd.

Numerous videos and photos of Arabs in Shechem and other cities handing out candies and other sweets circulated on social media.

One video showed a Palestinian being asked why they celebrate even when civilians are killed.

While Israeli security officials are meeting in Jordan with US, Egyptian, Jordanian and PA officials in order to calm tensions in the West Bank down, Palestinians are celebrating the murder of 2 Israeli brothers today (16 and 21 year olds) by a Palestinian terrorist near Nablus. pic.twitter.com/uc4K15wV9Z — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) February 26, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)