WATCH: “Why Do You Give Out Candies When Jews Are Killed?”

As per their usual heinous custom, Palestinians celebrated following the murder of Hillel and Yigal Yaniv, h’yd.
Numerous videos and photos of Arabs in Shechem and other cities handing out candies and other sweets circulated on social media.
One video showed a Palestinian being asked why they celebrate even when civilians are killed.
While Israeli security officials are meeting in Jordan with US, Egyptian, Jordanian and PA officials in order to calm tensions in the West Bank down, Palestinians are celebrating the murder of 2 Israeli brothers today (16 and 21 year olds) by a Palestinian terrorist near Nablus. pic.twitter.com/uc4K15wV9Z
— Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) February 26, 2023
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Yishmael has never changed
Amalek
You can literally hear how dumb this animal is.
I can’t wait for Mashiach to come and see their dumb faces!!
This is beyond sick. Rabbi Meir Kahane was right
King Solomon of Israel taught:
“… HE WHO REJOICES AT TRAGEDY, WILL NOT BE FORGIVEN.”
(Mishlei, perek Yud Zayin, pasuk Heh; Proverbs, chapter 17, verse 5).
Someone once said: “If it looks like a duck, and it sounds like a duck, and it smells like a duck, and it eats like a duck, and it swims like a duck, then it is a duck.”
Similarly, if Arabs murder Jews at every possible opportunity like Amalekites, and they relentlessly propagandize against Jews like Amalekites, and they refuse to make peace or negotiate in good-faith like Amalekites, and they teach their children to hate and kill Jews like Amalekites, and they kill Jewish children like Amalekites, and their greatest desire is to destroy the only Jewish state like Amalekites; then for all practical purposes, they are Amalekites — and should be treated like Amalekites.
Square root says it all
May each of them choke on all those dates! Each.. their grandmother and their baby, everyone without any exception. It is our Torah obligation to raze them all to the ground.
Imach Shemam. When they gather at their own funerals (Ken Yurbu) Nuke them
Democrat Ned Price encourages this behavior.