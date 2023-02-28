WATCH: “Why Do You Give Out Candies When Jews Are Killed?”

9
Arabs celebrate the murder of Hillel and Yigal Yaniv, h'yd. (Twitter)

As per their usual heinous custom, Palestinians celebrated following the murder of Hillel and Yigal Yaniv, h’yd.

Numerous videos and photos of Arabs in Shechem and other cities handing out candies and other sweets circulated on social media.

One video showed a Palestinian being asked why they celebrate even when civilians are killed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


9 COMMENTS

  5. King Solomon of Israel taught:
    “… HE WHO REJOICES AT TRAGEDY, WILL NOT BE FORGIVEN.”
    (Mishlei, perek Yud Zayin, pasuk Heh; Proverbs, chapter 17, verse 5).

    Someone once said: “If it looks like a duck, and it sounds like a duck, and it smells like a duck, and it eats like a duck, and it swims like a duck, then it is a duck.”

    Similarly, if Arabs murder Jews at every possible opportunity like Amalekites, and they relentlessly propagandize against Jews like Amalekites, and they refuse to make peace or negotiate in good-faith like Amalekites, and they teach their children to hate and kill Jews like Amalekites, and they kill Jewish children like Amalekites, and their greatest desire is to destroy the only Jewish state like Amalekites; then for all practical purposes, they are Amalekites — and should be treated like Amalekites.

  7. May each of them choke on all those dates! Each.. their grandmother and their baby, everyone without any exception. It is our Torah obligation to raze them all to the ground.