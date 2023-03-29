Leftist Protesters Burned Photos Of Netanyahu, Incited Murder

A new red line was crossed at the left-wing protests on Monday, with videos appearing on social media showing protesters burning photos of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in downtown Tel Aviv.
Another frightening video, broadcast on Channel 12 News, shows left-wing protester Giora Chamizer, a well-known TV producer and screenwriter, inciting Netanyahu’s murder.
“His end will be like that of every dictator in our history,” he said to the newscaster, who asked him: “You mean?” The protester responded: “Look on Wikipedia, see where dictators end up, that’s where Bibi will end up.”
The Likud party filed a complaint to the police about both incidents.
“The Likud filed a complaint with the police against Giora Chamitzer for serious incitement to violence and murder against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and against left-wing protesters who burned the image of the prime minister,” the Likud spokesperson said. “We expect the police and the prosecutor’s office to act immediately and with all their power against the manifestations of incitement and violence against the prime minister and elected officials.”
These wicked protestors should have immediately been thrust & thrown into the bonfire.
As for Prime-Minister Netanyahu:- Bibi Melech Yisroel Chai veKayom!!
“Incited” is used here in the loose sense used by Israeli law, not in the strict sense used by American law. In the USA everything described in this story would be 100% protected speech, and it would be illegal for the police to do anything to the protesters for it. But Israel does not have freedom of speech, and in Israel this is a crime for which right-wingers are routinely thrown in prison, so there’s no excuse for treating these leftists any more leniently. But you will see, they will be treated with kid gloves, the police will refuse to do anything to them, and the courts will suddenly discover freedom of speech.
Animals not worthy of words. Parallel to Herzog. Bibi leads.