THE TRUTH EMERGES: Protest On Motzei Shabbos Against Chareidim & Ben-Gvir





The leaders of the “struggle against judicial reform” announced that despite the suspension of the legislation, the weekly Motzei Shabbos protest at the Kaplan intersection in Tel Aviv will take place as usual.

The organizers said that the protest on Motzei Shabbos will be against the Chareidim and against National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s plan to establish a National Guard to improve security for Israeli citizens, an idea suggested by then-prime minister Naftali Bennett during the previous government.

They issued a statement, saying: “Our struggle has brought all the issues of the security, economic and social burden of the State of Israel to the streets. We will no longer be silent about our becoming second-class citizens who carry the entire Israeli society on their backs. That is why we will not give up! We demand legislation for equal burden, in all areas of life – we won’t finance Ben Gvir’s militias and unreasonable budgets to those who don’t enlist in the army or volunteer for national service.”

They continued by saying that: “Netanyahu, as part of the coup d’état, intends to establish state-funded private militias for Ben-Gvir- La Familia and Huwara militias under the auspices of the state. If the militias are established, it will be the actual beginning of the regime coup. It will be disastrous for each of us and de facto, the end of Israeli democracy.”

“Our struggle is uncompromising and seeks justice – justice for all the bearers of the burden who are not willing to remain silent any longer. Therefore, we will gather this Shabbos on Kaplan and throughout the country for demonstrations to preserve Israeli democracy.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)